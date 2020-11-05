Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 9 at 49ers

The Green Bay Packers (5-2) and San Francisco 49ers (4-4) are set to do battle in an NFC title game rematch on Thursday Night Football from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 9 matchup with the 49ers will go down:

Zach Kruse (4-3): 49ers 23, Packers 20

This will almost certainly end up looking stupid. I know it. The Packers really should beat the brakes off of the 49ers’ JV team on Thursday night. Should being the key word. I still hate the matchup. The Packers have the long trip out to Santa Clara on a short week. They just got pushed around at home. Kyle Shanahan is going to throw the kitchen sink at Mike Pettine. Nick Mullens is a capable backup. Robert Salah’s defense can still fly around. The Packers are big road favorites and should be able to exert their will. I’m just not sure they will, even with significant personnel advantages. The Levi’s Stadium shellshock from 2019 is real, at least for this prognosticator.*

*Prognosticator is also sleep-deprived and brain-fried due to on-going election coverage.

Jack Wepfer (4-3): Packers 24, 49ers 17

I’m picking the Packers not because of anything they did last week. They were bad and the Niners are usually a bad matchup for Green Bay. The simple fact is San Francisco might be calling me up to their 53 any day now to address the onslaught of injuries. I just don’t know how they can weather this storm. Packers win not because of anything they really do, but rather because San Francisco is depleted.

Marty Kauffman (5-2): Packers 27, 49ers 17

The Packers get the edge because they have less playmakers out of this game compared to the 49ers who are looking at dressing a roster that would only suit up in a fourth preseason game. This should be an easy win on paper for Green Bay but 49ers head coach Kyle Shannahan has dominated Mike Pettine’s defense and Matt LaFleur has struggled in two games against Robert Saleh’s defense, making this a close game.

Anthony Nash (5-2): Packers 28, 49ers 17

Despite the lingering feeling that this game should be postponed, Thursday’s matchup is as good of a draw for Green Bay as they could have hoped. The 49ers team they’ll be facing is far from the team that dominated them twice in 2019, and the Packers should be getting some key weapons back for the game. Regardless, San Francisco has always been a tough opponent for Green Bay, and Kyle Shanahan will no doubt still try and run all over the Packers. As long as Green Bay can force some stops though, they should be able to leave San Francisco with a win.

Nolan Stracke (6-1): Packers 30, 49ers 24

The Packers can’t play any worse than they did last week (knock on wood) and the 49ers are barely fielding a team for this matchup. If this were a healthy San Fransisco team, I’d pick them in a heartbeat. The Packers simply did not do enough this offseason to overcome their deficiencies from last year’s embarrassing losses. As it stands, however, Green Bay a golden opportunity to pick up a win given the number of key playmakers out for San Fransisco. The Packers have the upper hand this time, and a bounce-back performance is much needed for the team.

Joe Kipp (5-2): Packers 28, 49ers 24

Normally, it’d be hard to pick the Packers in this matchup, especially on the road in Santa Clara. Matt LaFleur is 0-2 against San Francisco as Green Bay’s head coach, with both losses coming in blowout fashion. The fact of the matter is the Packers should win this game, though. The 49ers are too banged up. San Fran will be missing their starting quarterback, three of their running backs, their starting left tackle and two starting receivers. That’s just on offense. Expect Kyle Shanahan to want to run the ball. As long as the Packers can keep a steady lead and force the 49ers to throw the ball with backup quarterback Nick Mullens, they should win this game.

Grant Matheny (5-2): 49ers 28, Packers 24

I just don’t like where this Packers team is trending right now. After its loss to the Vikings, Green Bay has now had three straight weeks where they just have not looked great. I know that this Thursday night game has some weird circumstances, but the 49ers have looked really good against the Packers as of late. I expect San Fransisco to run the ball a lot, and Green Bay has been able to limit opponents’ rushing attacks. I predict the 49ers pull off a close win.

