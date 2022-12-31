Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry.

The Vikings scored the team’s only win by more than eight points back in Week 1. Can the Packers return the favor and keep playoff hopes alive 16 weeks later?

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 17 showdown against the Vikings will go down:

Zach Kruse (7-8): Packers 27, Vikings 24

Given the Packers’ incredible mid-season slump and the Vikings’ incredible season-long good fortune, this showdown looks much closer than a typical 12-3 vs. 7-8 matchup. The Packers are playing their best football of the season and might be starting to look a little dangerous, while the Vikings keep winning close games regardless of the competition level. Can the Packers steal away the lucky horseshoe and win a close game at Lambeau Field? I think they can. Matt LaFleur’s team is better built to win outdoors, and the defense’s recently discovered ability to take the ball away could be a saving grace against a quality opponent with a quarterback that can be loose with the football. It might not always be pretty, especially if Christian Watson and Keisean Nixon don’t play, but the Packers are playing well enough in all three phases right now to steal a game, especially given the urgency required of the current situation.

Brandon Carwile (7-8): Packers 27, Vikings 24

The Packers had no answer for Justin Jefferson back when they faced him in Week 1. However, Green Bay’s secondary has changed a lot since that meeting – both in how they play and communicate – and has actually played pretty very well over the last three games. With six interceptions during that span, the likes of Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas will have a ton of confidence entering this matchup and will need to take advantage of any opportunity Kirk Cousins gives them to earn a takeaway. That could be the difference like it was last week in Miami. Offensively, the Packers have changed a lot as well. Neither David Bakhtiari nor Elgton Jenkins were available for the season opener, which led to Aaron Rodgers getting sacked four times. Hopefully, both Bakhtiari and Jenkins are a go this week to give Green Bay their best chance against a talented Vikings pass rush. I think the Packers will look to have a balanced offensive attack against Minnesota with a strong performance from AJ Dillon, who will have a larger workload with Aaron Jones hobbled. The Vikings have won an NFL record 11 one-score games this season, but their luck will run out against a Green Bay team playing for their playoff lives.

Story continues

Paul Bretl (7-8): Packers 30, Vikings 27

As you can see by my record, trying to get a pulse on this Packers team hasn’t been easy but they are playing their best football right now and things are going their way. The offensive line will look much different this time than it did in Week 1, which will be the catalyst to the offense’s success. A balance run-pass mix is a must and hopefully Christian Watson can play, having that big play ability opens up the rest of the offense. On defense, pressuring Kirk Cousins will be a must and there is no stopping Justin Jefferson, so hopefully they can limit the big plays, and that begins with sound communication on the back end – something we didn’t see in Week 1.

Brennen Rupp (7-8): Packers 34, Vikings 27

A track meet at Lambeau Field on New Years Day. The Green Bay Packers are not the same team that lost to the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 1. The offensive line has vastly improved and should have David Bakhtiari back at left tackle. The rookie wide receivers are more comfortable and if he’s able to play Christian Watson has developed into an explosive playmaker. Coming off a week in which they forced four turnovers I expect Green Bay’s defense to force a turnover or two to flip this game into Green Bay’s favor. Give me the Packers by seven at home to keep their playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the season.

Writer Prediction Score Record Zach Kruse Win 27-24 7-8 Brandon Carwile Win 27-24 7-8 Paul Bretl Win 30-27 7-8 Brennen Rupp Win 34-27 7-8

Related

Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon both questionable to play vs. Vikings Packers expecting LT David Bakhtiari to return and play vs. Vikings Packers playoff rooting guide: Who can help Green Bay in Week 17? How to watch, listen, stream Packers vs. Vikings in Week 17

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire