Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 1 at Vikings

The Green Bay Packers open the 2020 regular season on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis against the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 1 matchup with the Vikings will go down:

Zach Kruse (last year: 14-4): Packers 23, Vikings 16

The Vikings might be slight favorites, but too many factors point the Packers’ way. Aaron Jones and Davante Adams could both have a big day considering their individual matchups, and the Packers’ unrelenting pass-rush may once again control the proceedings. Matt LaFleur’s team will escape a much quieter U.S. Bank Stadium with a huge division road win.

Jack Wepfer (last year: 13-5): Packers 27, Vikings 24

It’ll be a close one, but the Packers eke one out against the Vikings inside a cavernous U.S. Bank Stadium. Aaron Rodgers is fairly sharp against a still-stout Vikings defense, but the Packers are simply more well-rounded and secure the win.

Marty Kauffman (last year: 13-5): Packers 24, Vikings 21

U.S. Bank Stadium has been a house of horror for the Green Bay Packers, but after an excellent second half last season they finally got the team’s first win in Minnesota’s house. I believe Green Bay gets a second straight win. With no fans in attendance, the Vikings lose their home field advantage of a rabid crowd that can really energize Minnesota defense and make it a long day for the road team on offense. But with no crowd, I think the Packers offense finds a rhythm with the run game in Aaron Jones, and that will help Aaron Rodgers in the passing game against a young Vikings secondary. The game will be close but Green Bay gets the win.

Anthony Nash (last year 14-4): Packers 27, Vikings 20

The last time these two teams played, the Packers’ pass-rush dictated the pace of the game, keeping Kirk Cousins from getting anything going while Aaron Jones ran all over the Vikings defense. In the time since, Minnesota has lost three defensive starters and their superstar wide receiver. Anything can happen between division foes, but the Packers seemed primed to once again hand their rivals a loss.

Nolan Stracke (last year: 12-6): Packers 27, Vikings 17

Last time these two teams met, the Packers dominated every portion of the game except the aerial attack. Now Minnesota comes in without Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes or Mackenzie Alexander. The current cornerback group for Minnesota is two second-years and a pair of rookies. This defense isn’t what it used to be, at least on paper. It’s really difficult to gauge either of these two teams given there were no preseason games to watch, but based on last year’s performances and the fact Minnesota is in a mini-rebuild, I can’t see the Packers falling to their rival in Week 1.

Joe Kipp (last year: 12-6): Packers 24, Vikings 17

In their last meeting, the Packers gifted the Vikings three turnovers, all in the first half (all in Green Bay territory, as well), yet the Vikings finished with just seven first downs, 139 total yards (2.6 yards/play) and 10 points. Minnesota lost receiver Stefon Diggs, who scored in seven straight games against Green Bay, and their offensive line is still a major weakness – the point being that not much has changed for the Vikings’ offense since the last time these two teams met. If the Packers’ run defense can contain Dalvin Cook, it could be another long day for Kirk Cousins and the Vikes’ passing game. In a game with no home crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium, one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, the seasoned veteran Aaron Rodgers should be able to take advantage of hard counts and audibles at the line of scrimmage.

Grant Matheny (last year: N/A): Packers 21, Vikings 17

I think that this will be a closely contested game between two evenly matched squads. When it comes down to it, I think Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense is going to be able to make some big plays down the stretch. Matt LaFleur’s squad escapes with a huge Week 1 victory.

Writer Prediction Score Last year Zach Kruse Win 23-16 14-4 Jack Wepfer Win 27-24 13-5 Marty Kauffman Win 24-21 13-5 Anthony Nash Win 27-20 14-4 Nolan Stracke Win 27-17 12-6 Joe Kipp Win 24-17 12-6 Grant Matheny Win 21-17 N/A

