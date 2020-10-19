Packers Wire post-game chat: Talking through a terrible time in Tampa Bay

After flying into the bye week at 4-0, the Green Bay Packers came crashing back to earth on Sunday in Tampa Bay, suffering a humbling 38-10 defeat to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL’s best offense through the first four weeks sputtered, crushed by the weight of a fast and swarming Buccaneers defense. Matt LaFleur’s team couldn’t survive a 28-point second quarter onslaught that began with an Aaron Rodgers pick-six and ended with the once-great Patriots connection of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski creating a soul-crushing touchdown right before the half.

The shell-shocked Packers were unable to get up off the mat and swing a counterpunch or muster a second-half rally.

Packers Wire’s Jack Wepfer and Zach Kruse talked through the loss in our first of a new post-game conversation series:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Wepfer: Whew. That was embarrassing. I’ll let you get to your thoughts but I just want to preface this conversation that we shouldn’t overreact. It’s one game and this team wasn’t going to go undefeated. That said, let’s overreact: this game could sort of be looked at as an indictment against all the vulnerabilities we knew the Packers had going into the season. For starters, they were fairly thin along the offensive line, and their playmakers outside of Davante Adams and Aaron Jones didn’t scream dangerous. We also knew it was slim pickings behind Kevin King and Jaire Alexander. The offense couldn’t respond to the speed of the Bucs’ defense. Josh Jackson played admirably in spots but struggles in coverage and can become a liability because of his grabbiness. A lot of these issues had been papered over because of the team’s overwhelming success, but my theory is that it’s a well-oiled machine that has a lot of moving parts and, like many complicated machines, small failures can lead to catastrophic ones quickly.

In my view, they’re still a contender. They’re also still very much a work-in-progress. I guess, for me, the most disappointing thing to what I perceived to be a complete cratering of energy and morale after adversity struck. I just didn’t see a belief in them at the end of the second quarter that they could find a way to win. I think it’s what separates them from, say, Seattle, who far all their faults (and there are many, including an inferior defense), find ways to tread water when the storm winds are blowing. I’d like to hope a loss like this creates some resolve.

Zach Kruse: EVERYBODY PANIC. Kidding, of course. I think if we look at the first five games, cumulatively, there’s still a lot to like about this team and fans should be optimistic about the Packers as legitimate contenders. However, Sunday revealed a couple of worrying things for me, and I’m not even including your point about responding to adversity, which is somewhat of a trend for Matt LaFleur’s Packers in these blowout losses.

My concerns: the requirements of the passing game, and the identity of the defense. The Packers made throwing the ball look so easy during those first four games. Aaron Rodgers threw on time, receivers were open and the protection was great. It all worked together. The Bucs short-circuited the whole damn operation on Sunday. Do the Packers need perfect conditions to operate in the passing game? The tape will be interesting. Were receivers not open? Rodgers lacking decisiveness? The offensive line just overmatched? All of the above? The defense is starting to worry me, too. What does Mike Pettine’s group do well? They’re struggling to pressure the quarterback, force turnovers, stop the run, tackle consistently and create stops in the red zone. They did a lot of those things well last year. The 2020 Packers defense looks to me like a group without a true identity.

