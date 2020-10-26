Packers Wire post-game chat: Getting back on track in Houston

The Green Bay Packers shook off last week’s loss in Tampa Bay, using four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers – including two to Davante Adams – to run away with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans at RNG Stadium.

The Packers are now 5-1 after six games, with three wins by 14 or more points.

Packers Wire’s Jack Wepfer and Zach Kruse talked through Sunday’s get-right win in our latest in the post-game chat series:

Zach: Alright, Jack, we’re back for another chat. I think this is how you’d want a good team to respond to a beat down. The Texans are flat-lining, but the Packers started fast, controlled the game throughout and won it comfortably, despite a few shaky moments late. The offense was without three important players (David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard) but it didn’t really matter. The late-game lull didn’t distract me from the fact that the Packers protected Aaron Rodgers, avoided negative plays and converted on third down and in the red zone. They probably should have scored 40 or more but it felt like Matt LaFleur kind of took his foot off the gas there late. The defense had disruptive moments and held Deshaun Watson and the Texans to just 7 points deep into the second half. This was a game the Packers were expected to win, but I think there’s a lot to like coming out of Houston, right? Overcoming last week’s result and all those injuries and still cruising to a win is a nice result.

Jack: For sure. Good teams take care of business against bad teams, and even during the late-game lull, the Packers were mostly in control. I also think this game helped us learn some things about the team. For one, I think they have some intriguing talent with the two middle linebackers in Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin. They didn’t play a perfect game – there were lapses in coverage I thought could be cleaned up – but I like the upside. I also liked what I saw from Jamaal Williams, who’s molded himself into a complete back. Houston has really struggled this year on defense, but I thought Williams allowed the Packers to maintain their identity. Just thinking out loud here: if Aaron Jones’ price tag gets too rich, the Packers could have a cheaper backup plan with Williams alongside A.J. Dillon. Speaking of Dillon, how did you think he played in an extended role? Did anyone else catch your eye? Personally, I thought Dillon’s day was underwhelming, but I also wasn’t wowed by the interior run blocking. Both Williams and Dillon are rhythm backs who get better with volume, and only one back was getting a bulk of the touches today. I realize that as I write this I’m probably contradicting myself re: Williams extension…

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Zach: Yeah, Sunday was interesting on the contract front for a bunch of reasons. The Packers really got a taste of life without Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari and Kevin King. I thought Williams ran hard, Billy Turner survived fine at left tackle and Josh Jackson had a mostly solid afternoon. In no way am I advocating for the Packers moving on from Jones, Bakhtiari and King, especially after one game against a one-win football team, but it was still an interesting one-game look at potential backup options should the Packers get stuck in troubling financial waters this spring.

You asked about Dillon. I still see a running back that isn’t as decisive as the two players ahead of him on the depth chart. I’m not sure I’ve seen much of the power either. You’d expect to see a 247-pound running back to lean on tacklers a little more. Maybe I’m being too harsh on a young guy. Who knows when it happens, but it’ll be interesting to see what Dillon can do as the featured back in a game. He does look like the kind of back that needs a full workload to be most effective. As a situational runner, he might be limited.

