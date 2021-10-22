Packers Wire podcast: Reviewing Bears win, previewing Washington

The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

Managing editor Zach Kruse joined interim host Steve Bornstein to discuss the Packers’ win over the Bears, the emergence of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon as a tandem, thoughts on Jordan Love and the trading block, the addition of Whitney Mercilus, the NFC North race and a quick preview of Washington.

