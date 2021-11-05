Packers Wire podcast: Recapping a wild week in Green Bay
The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.
Managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to recap a wild win over the Arizona Cardinals, a wild week with Aaron Rodgers and a potentially wild game with the Kansas City Chiefs.
You can listen to this week’s episode below:
Check out the latest episode and subscribe on Apple or on Spotify.
All episodes can be found below:
Enjoy the podcast? Let us know what you think in the comments.