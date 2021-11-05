Packers Wire podcast: Recapping a wild week in Green Bay

Zach Kruse

The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

Managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to recap a wild win over the Arizona Cardinals, a wild week with Aaron Rodgers and a potentially wild game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can listen to this week’s episode below:

Check out the latest episode and subscribe on Apple or on Spotify.

All episodes can be found below:

Enjoy the podcast? Let us know what you think in the comments.



Packers vs. Chiefs: 5 things to watch and a prediction

