Packers Wire podcast: Previewing a pivotal Packers offseason

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

On this week’s show, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to discuss the start of a pivotal offseason for the Packers. The two talked about the possibility of tagging Aaron Jones, the team’s plans entering free agency, how J.J. Watt got away and why the puzzle pieces of this offseason are so fascinating in Green Bay.

You can listen to the episode below:

You can find all episodes of the show below:

List

All the financial puzzle pieces the Packers are attempting to put together this offseason

