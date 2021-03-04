Packers Wire podcast: Previewing a pivotal Packers offseason

GlobeNewswire

Global Gas Station Equipment Market to Reach $6. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gas Station Equipment estimated at US$5. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Station Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956840/?utm_source=GNW 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR The Gas Station Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd.Bennett Pump CompanyChengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding Co., Ltd.Dem. G. Spyrides S.A.Dover CorporationGilbarco Veeder-RootScheidt & Bachmann GmbHWayne Fueling Systems LLCZhejiang Datian machine Co., Ltd. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956840/?utm_source=GNW I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. 