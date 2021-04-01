Packers Wire podcast: What positions will Packers target in the draft?

The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

On this week’s show, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to discuss Aaron Rodgers, draft needs at running back, receiver and cornerback, going all-in this season and the addition of a 17th regular-season game.

You can listen to the episode below:

You can listen to all previous episodes below:

Related

What type of receiver should Packers target in 2021 NFL draft? Packers will play 10 games against 2020 playoff teams in 2021 Mark Murphy passes on answering questions about Aaron Rodgers' contract Packers will play Chiefs in Kansas City for 17th regular season game in 2021 Which free agent could Packers re-sign next? 2 most likely reasons why Packers haven't done anything to Aaron Rodgers' contract yet

List