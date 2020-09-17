Packers Wire podcast: Episode 3 recaps win over Vikings, previews Week 2 vs. Lions

Episode 3 of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

Managing editor Zach Kruse joins host Ryan O’Leary to recap the Packers’ impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and preview Sunday’s home opener against the Detroit Lions. The two discuss Aaron Rodgers’ dominant performance, the potential problems with the run defense, the breakout of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams’ chances of torching a banged-up Lions secondary.

Listen to the episode below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

The Packers face the Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday.