Packers Wire podcast: Envisioning a trade-up in the first round

Zach Kruse
The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

On this week’s show, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to discuss Aaron Rodgers on Jeopardy!, trading up in the draft and likely early-round positions to target.

You can listen to the episode below:

Realistic trade-up opportunities for Packers in first round of 2021 NFL draft

