Packers Wire podcast: Is the defense Super Bowl worthy?

The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

Managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to talk about the Packers’ ascending defense, potential Super Bowl hopes, the first start for Jordan Love, the excitement over A.J. Dillon’s opportunity and Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

You can listen to this week’s episode below:

Follow the Packers Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Related