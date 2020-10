Episode 8 of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

On this week’s show, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to discuss what went wrong for the Packers in Tampa Bay, the lost identity of the defense, challenges of the trade deadline, the threat of the Chicago Bears in the NFC North, a preview of Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans and other topics around the NFL.

Listen to this week’s episode below:

All episodes are available below: