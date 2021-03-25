Packers Wire podcast: The beautiful mystery of Aaron Rodgers’ contract

The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.

On this week’s show, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to discuss the on-going mystery of Aaron Rodgers’ contract, the return of Kevin King and Marcedes Lewis, the Packers trying to run it back, and a look at potential first-round draft possibilities.

You can listen to the episode below:

