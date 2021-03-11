Packers Wire podcast: Has Aaron Jones played his final snap as a Packer?
The latest episode of the Packers Wire podcast is here.
On this week’s show, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse joined host Ryan O’Leary to discuss Aaron Jones not getting the franchise tag, whether the Packers will be able to get Jones back before free agency, the future of the running back position, top team needs and all the things involved with a fascinating week in Green Bay leading up to the start of the new league year.
