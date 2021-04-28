Packers Wire’s final 7-round mock draft for 2021

The 2021 NFL draft officially begins Thursday night. The Green Bay Packers are going into the draft with 10 picks, including the 29th overall pick in the first round.

Here’s a final seven-round mock draft for the Packers, finding prospect fits for all 10 of the team’s picks in the 2021 NFL draft:

First round

1.29 – WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss: The top cornerbacks and offensive linemen could easily be off the board by No. 29. If so, the Packers could gamble a little bit outside their comfort zone and take Moore, a dynamic playmaker who is near perfect for the Matt LaFleur offense. They just missed on Brandon Aiyuk late in the first round last year. Moore could be the redemption pick. His potential to be a big-play creator in the Packers offense is huge. When talent meets fit like this, a contending team lacking a major, pressing need can take a big swing late in the first round.

Second round

2.62 – CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse: The Packers would be banking on elite physical traits here. And with all three starting cornerbacks returning and the track record of talent development from secondary coach Jerry Gray, this is a chance worth taking. In time, Melifonwu could be an excellent boundary cornerback in a zone-heavy scheme. This is the Kevin King replacement, with eyes on him starting as a second-year player in 2022.

Third round

3.92 – C Drew Dalman, Stanford: Too high for a center? Not when it's a Corey Linsley clone like Dalman, who is a little undersized but also experienced, tough and athletic. He's the perfect fit in a zone scheme. Dalman might be one of the most underrated players in the class. Potential Day 1 starter at center.

Fourth round

4.135 – S Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech: The Raven Greene replacement as the dime linebacker. He's big and can run, plays physical in the box and gets his hands on the football. Also, he'd immediately be an asset for the special teams. 4.142 – OT Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska: He started 40 games at offensive tackle in the Big Ten, tested well athletically and was a plus pass protector. He needs to add weight and strength, but so did David Bakhtiari entering the NFL. Possible mid-round gem.

Fifth round

5.173 – DL Khyiris Tonga, BYU: He's a big, strong defensive lineman with the power to hold the point of attack and some flashes of pass-rushing ability. The Packers liked Dalvin Tomlinson and signed Snacks Harrison, so they clearly covet this type of player. 5.178 – Edge rusher Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State: Incredible blend of bend and length, but needs to unlock all his tools. Maybe Mike Smith can develop his traits into a more complete skill set. Edge rusher is a sneaky need for the Packers in this draft.

Sixth round

6.214 – RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville: He's really small, maybe too small, but his incredible quickness and ability as a pass-catcher could make for a nice complement behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. 6.220 – S Darrick Forest, Cincinnati: Ran 4.41. Experience playing deep and in the slot. Excellent special teams player. You want guys like this filling out the bottom of the roster.

Seventh round

7.256 – LB Nick Neimann, Iowa: Led the Hawkeyes in tackles and was a team captain as a senior. Ran 4.48 at 234 pounds. Another terrific athlete at a position made for special teams.

Final thoughts

In this 10-player draft class, the Packers get a dynamic offensive weapon, a talented cornerback to develop, two players with future starting potential along the offensive line and help or depth for every level of the defense. The added bonus here is the emphasis on special teams and how many of the late-round picks have an ideal profile for playing with the third unit. This is an athletic draft class that could help the Packers right away in 2021 and build future depth at long-term need positions. Not getting one of the top-tier cornerbacks or offensive tackles from the class is a negative, but it's a very realistic scenario while picking at No. 29. Taking Moore in the first round would be strengthening a strength, and receiver is a long-term need. Another potential negative is not getting an immediate contributor on the defensive side if Melifonwu needs time to develop as a rookie. However, Moore and Dalman could play right away and help ensure the Packers offense remains elite in 2021.

