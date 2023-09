Packers Wire contributor Paul Bretl joined Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day podcast to talk Green Bay’s Week 1 win in Chicago, including key takeaways, the season-ending injury to former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and look ahead to facing the 1-0 Falcons in Week 2.

Packers Wire and the Pack-A-Day podcast are teaming up to create a new episode every single week of the 2023 season.

Here’s the podcast/video coming out of Week 1:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire