Packers Wire’s 2021 season record and outcome predictions

The Green Bay Packers are about to embark on one of the most highly anticipated and pressure-packed seasons in recent memory. Most agree Matt LaFleur’s team is Super Bowl worthy, but rarely in Titletown have expectations been this high after finishing 13-3 and advancing to the NFC title game during each of the last two seasons. All the important cast members are back, potentially for the last time.

The Packers are at the Super Bowl door. They’ve been lingering here. LaFleur’s team barely knocked in 2019, but they were this close to kicking it down in January. In 2021, the team-wide focus needed to finish “The Last Dance” storyline the right way could be the battering ram that finally bursts through the barrier and gets the Packers back to the Super Bowl.

Here are the predictions for the Packers season from the staff at Packers Wire:

Zach Kruse, managing editor

12-5. The schedule is a difficult one, and I think there could be an unexpected loss or two during the first two months as the Packers adjust to life without David Bakhtiari and get a feel for a new defensive scheme. But this is a Super Bowl-caliber football team with all the important pieces in place. Aaron Rodgers enters his third season with Matt LaFleur and there is no shortage of weapons available for the quarterback and playcaller, so the Packers should once again finish among the league leaders in points. The defense has elite talent at premium positions and could play harder and faster for the energetic Joe Barry. This isn't a perfect team, and question marks along the offensive line and at cornerback behind Jaire Alexander are legitimate concerns for a team that needs to get over the hump and play in a Super Bowl. I think they get it done, winning three straight playoff games at Lambeau Field as the No. 2 seed en route to the Super Bowl. I believe Rodgers and Davante Adams when they say this team is locked in and hungry. Everyone understands what looms ahead, but everyone also understands the opportunity available right now. No more Final Fours. The Packers need to bust down the Super Bowl door and play for the Lombardi come mid-February. Will they win the whole damn thing? Who knows. Just enjoy the ride; there's certainly no guarantee this collection of core players will get another shot in 2022.

Brandon Carwile, contributor

15-2. This is one of the best Packers teams of the century. When I look at the depth chart, I really don't see any holes. Stop me if you've heard this before, but if anything holds them back, it will be the defense. Joe Barry will need to overcome his past failures, but he has a good roster that will prop him up. Once again, the offense will carry this team where ever its wants to go. With these weapons, I could see Aaron Rodgers winning back-to-back MVPs, but I suspect he would trade it in for another Super Bowl Ring. In the playoffs, I think Green Bay finally gets over the hurdle that is NFC Championship Game to reach the final game. However, they don't get the job done in a shootout and start to retool with Jordan Love as the starter in 2022.

Jack Wepfer, contributor

13-4. See, I'm a terrible golfer. Like really, really bad. But one insight I've gleaned from the game is that anyone can hit one good shot. What separates the pros from the joes is the ability to hit good shots back-to-back-to-back, with only slight misses along the way. The NFL isn't much different. To be consistently good is much harder than putting up one good year. Regression pulls like a black hole, and the Packers avoided regression last year with an MVP performance from the most important position. While I do think this is probably as talented a roster Aaron Rodgers has played with under Matt LaFleur, there are a few factors working against them. The schedule does them no favors. I think the worries at the offensive line will show against tougher defensive fronts, which may contribute to a few losses. The Packers have also had a lot of injury luck relative to the rest of the league the past few seasons. I think they're a Super Bowl contender, and I do think they have enough to compete against Tampa Bay, but I see them falling just short in what I believe is Rodgers' last season in Green Bay.

Joe Kipp, contributor

13-4. This is undoubtedly one of the best rosters the Packers have had (on paper) over the last decade. Aaron Rodgers has a multitude of weapons at his disposal; maybe the deepest receiving corps since 2014. The defense has a few questions marks, headlined by the debut of new defensive coordinator Joe Barry. I’d expect to see a grace period of about six weeks before we really start to see the defense gel together. In the end, I think Matt LaFleur leads his team to 13 wins for the third consecutive season, with yet another NFC Championship Game berth. However, for the third straight year, Green Bay falls in the conference title game, losing to the Buccaneers in a rematch of last season’s title game.

