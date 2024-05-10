Packers win two singles matches in loss at Mankato West
May 9—The Austin boys tennis team lost to Mankato West 5-2 in Mankato Wednesday.
Cole Hebrink and Nathan Danielson each scored singles wins for the Packers (4-9 overall).
Singles
No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Desmond Johnson (MW) 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Ian Kim (MW) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
No. 3 Jackson Muehlenhardt (MW) def. Michael Garry (A) 7-6 (2), 6-2
No. 4 Leighton Betters (MW) def. Lucas Rust (A) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Sam Gersich/Charlie Lamoureux (MW) def. Kyler Flanders/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Colton Westberg/Calvin Downs (MW) def. Gavin Matyas/Aaron Danielson (A) 6-2, 6-0
No. 3 Aiden Mock/Yuri Goncalves (MW) def. Timothy Perez/Samuel Mata (A) 6-3, 6-2