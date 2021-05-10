Packers win total remains off the board, Broncos are back on

So where do things stand between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Not close enough to a resolution for various sportsbooks to return the team’s 2021 projected win totals to the board for betting purposes.

The four sportsbooks we’ve checked — PointsBet, DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM — continue to have no over-under win total for the Packers. For the other 31 NFL teams, there’s a specific number on which wagers can be placed.

The Broncos, who were off the board last week for PointsBet, currently appear on each of the four books, at an over-under number of 8.5.

To the extent anything can be extrapolated from this, it’s that Rodgers currently isn’t expected to play for the Broncos in 2021, and that the only question to be resolved is whether he’ll play for the Packers or play for no one.

If there’s a realistic chance he’ll play for the Broncos, however, now would be the time to lock in a wager for the Broncos to go at least 9-8. If Rodgers someone ends up on the team, the Broncos surely will.

