Packers get win No. 787, pass Bears for most all-time wins in NFL history
The Green Bay Packers not only came from behind to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but the franchise also passed the Bears for the most all-time wins in NFL history.
Both teams came into the Week 13 contest with 786 wins; the Packers now have 787. The New York Giants are in third place at 713.
This is the first time the Bears haven’t led the NFL in all-time wins since 1921.
Sunday’s 28-19 win over the Bears was the 25th with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback.
The Packers’ all-time record over 102 seasons is 787-589-38.