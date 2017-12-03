Packers' win leaves door open for Aaron Rodgers' comeback, playoff push

The Green Bay Packers are not dead yet, and neither is Aaron Rodgers.

After a dramatic 26-20 overtime home win versus Tampa Bay that ended in an Aaron Jones 20-yard-walk-off touchdown run, the 6-6 Packers suddenly find themselves in decent shape for a playoff push.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, pictured with head coach Mike McCarthy before Green Bay’s Week 13 win over visiting Tampa Bay, was a spectator for the sixth time since suffering a collarbone injury against Minnesota on Oct. 15. (AP)

Remember, Rodgers broke his right collarbone on Oct. 15 during a loss to division foe Minnesota.

With backup quarterback Brett Hundley struggling mightily in his place – he totaled just 84 yards passing with an interception against the Buccaneers – the Packers were essentially in a must-win game. Better yet, they received some help in the standings. NFC North rival Detroit fell to 6-6 with a road defeat to Baltimore (Matthew Stafford was knocked out of the game), while Atlanta lost at home to the Vikings. With that in mind, the Pack will surely be rooting for Philadelphia over 7-4 Seattle (whom it holds a tiebreaker over) on “Sunday Night Football.”

Story Continues

It was a strange victory for the Packers. Hundley, per usual, was unable to find success down the field on Sunday. And, despite amassing 199 yards rushing (113 from rookie Jamaal Williams and 67 from Hundley), Green Bay lost the possession battle by nearly five minutes while being outgained by over 100 yards. Additionally the Bucs essentially doubled the Packers in total offensive plays.

Packers targeting Week 15 at Carolina for return of QB Aaron Rodgers, contingent on Green Bay being in playoff contention and the QB receiving medical clearance, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2017





Rodgers meanwhile, is eligible to return in Week 15 off injury reserve, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports is a possibility. The Packers, 2-5 without their superstar quarterback in the lineup, will travel to Cleveland for a date with the winless Browns next week, followed by a game in Carolina in Week 15. They close the regular season with crucial divisional tests against the streaking 10-2 Vikings at home and the Lions on the road.

“Aaron looked great yesterday in practice,” McCarthy confirmed in his press conference following the win.





More from Yahoo Sports:

• What Colin Kaepernick and Thanksgiving have in common

• A tradition unlike any other: Sex toy thrown on field in Buffalo – again

• The Falcons’ loss Sunday might open the playoff door for … yes, the Dallas Cowboys