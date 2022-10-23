Packers’ wild final play comes up far short in loss to Commanders

It worked for Cal against Stanford in 1982, so the Green Bay Packers thought they would try a version 40 years later.

History did not repeat itself Sunday in Washington and the Commanders earned a 23-21 victory over Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

2nd & 10 at GB 46 (0:05 – 4th) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to WAS 33 for 21 yards.

Lateral to Am.Rodgers to WAS 38 for -5 yards. FUMBLES, recovered by GB-Z.Tom at WAS 39. Z.Tom to WAS 41 for -2 yards.

Lateral to S.Toure to WAS 30 for 11 yards.

Lateral to A.Rodgers to WAS 21 for 9 yards. FUMBLES, ball out of bounds at WAS 21.

Penalty on GB-Y.Nijman, Illegal Blindside Block, declined.

Here goes:

WILD final play in Packers vs. Commanders pic.twitter.com/43gdABzBgr — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

Last play from field level pic.twitter.com/wxYcx5ir2n — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 23, 2022

The real deal:

