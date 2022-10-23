Packers’ wild final play comes up far short in loss to Commanders

Barry Werner
·1 min read

It worked for Cal against Stanford in 1982, so the Green Bay Packers thought they would try a version 40 years later.

History did not repeat itself Sunday in Washington and the Commanders earned a 23-21 victory over Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

  • 2nd & 10 at GB 46

    (0:05 – 4th) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to WAS 33 for 21 yards.

  • Lateral to Am.Rodgers to WAS 38 for -5 yards. FUMBLES, recovered by GB-Z.Tom at WAS 39. Z.Tom to WAS 41 for -2 yards.

  • Lateral to S.Toure to WAS 30 for 11 yards.

  • Lateral to A.Rodgers to WAS 21 for 9 yards. FUMBLES, ball out of bounds at WAS 21.

  • Penalty on GB-Y.Nijman, Illegal Blindside Block, declined.

Here goes:

The real deal:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories