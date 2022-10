Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury

Aaron Rodgers has called for Randall Cobb to get more opportunities in the offense and the receiver went out and had his best game of the season in last week's loss.

A week later, nothing went right for the offense and to make matters worse, Cobb left Sunday's game with an injury.

Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter. The Packers declared Cobb questionable, but he never returned.

That wasn't surprising based off his tearful reaction as he was carted off to the locker room.

His day ended with one catch and 8 yards.

Packers WR Randall Cobb is emotional after being carted off the field.



Randall Cobb injury report

In Aaron Rodgers' post-game news conference, the Packers quarterback said he was "absolutely" worried about Cobb. And he said based off Cobb's reaction while being carted off, the receiver probably thought he broke his ankle.

"But I don't think that's the case," Rodgers said. "Heart goes out to him, it's tough, but he was in better spirits afterward in the locker room."

The team hasn't released anything on the injury, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and the NFL Network, citing a source, Cobb's X-rays were negative, and he could have a potential high-ankle sprain. Cobb will have an MRI to determine the severity, Rapoport tweeted.

Dr. Aaron Rodgers is correct. #Packers WR Randall Cobb did not break his ankle, as X-Rays were negative, source said. He suffered a potential high-ankle sprain, but will have an MRI to determine the severity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Randall Cobb stats in 2022

For the season, Cobb has 18 receptions for 257 yards for an average of 14.3 yards per catch. He does not have any touchdowns.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a breakout game last week with seven catches on 13 targets for 99 yards. His previous reception high this season was three in Week 4 against the Patriots.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Randall Cobb was injured during second half of season in 2021

Cobb missed the team's final six games of the regular season last year with a muscle injury.

He returned for the Packers' playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers, a game in which he was targeted once and did not have a catch.

