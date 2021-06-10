Packers need to do whatever they can to support Jordan Love

He struggled on Tuesday. He thrived on Wednesday. The Packers need to be sure that the latter happens more often.

Jordan Love, an innocent bystander in a toxic situation that has taken on Shakespearean qualities, surely would have never chosen the situation into which he involuntarily was thrusted last year, when the Packers made Love a first-round draft pick. Simultaneously stuck behind Aaron Rodgers and caught between Rodgers and the front office, Love is now trying to fast-forward his development in the event that Rodgers doesn’t show up for training camp and/or the regular season.

Meanwhile, everything Love does and says will be excessively scrutinized. Does he stink? Is he good? Did the Packers blow it by drafting him?

It’s hard not to feel badly for Love. He didn’t ask for any of this. He had no say whatsoever in his circumstances. At a time when the Packers are expected to fix whatever is so easily “fixable” with Rodgers, it’s just as important that the Packers take care of Love.

They may have done that on Wednesday. As discussed on Thursday’s PFT Live, there’s a good chance that specific offensive plays were selected to be used against specific defensive alignments in order to give Love some opportunities to build confidence at a time when reporters were watching practice. And when the wrong defense is used against the right offense and Love ends up making a big play, the tweets didn’t focus on who got beaten or burned but on what Love did right — a day after so much talk regarding the things he did wrong.

As one source directly involved in Tuesday’s session remarked of Love, “He isn’t Aaron Rodgers.” That said, no one is. Love needs to focus on being the best Jordan Love he can be, and the Packers need to help him get there.

And the Cheeseheads need to have his back. Love is there, when Rodgers isn’t. Love is getting ready for the season, when Rodgers isn’t. Love has no stick up his butt, when Rodgers does. Love should be appreciated and supported. Ultimately, if the Packers can’t be with the one who no longer loves them, they’ll have to love the Love they’re with.

