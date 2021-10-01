Packers Week 3 notebook: Patchwork OL gets the job done, Stokes shines in first start

The Green Bay Packers overcame injuries to top players and questionable officiating to edge the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 on the road at Levi’s Stadium last Sunday night.

Here are some of the Packers’ standout players from last week and emerging storylines to follow as the season progresses:

Makeshift OL stands tall

Pass protection could have been a disaster for the inexperienced Packers offensive line group in Week 3, which had five combined starts between the left tackle, left guard, center and right guard going into Sunday night’s contest, but the young foursome and right tackle Billy Turner came prepared for the challenge of facing Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford.

Third-string offensive tackle Yosh Nijman had a rough first series against Bosa but shook off early nerves to hold his own for the majority of the game (with help from tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan). Turner, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers and Royce Newman battled and held up fine, for the most part, as well.

The preparedness of the aforementioned starting five, the use of six-man protections, and Aaron Rodgers’ pocket mobility and quickness in getting the ball out kept the offense afloat last week. Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich deserves a ton of credit for getting these players ready to start against a tough front in a tough road environment, as does head coach Matt LaFleur for his offensive game plan.

QB Aaron Rodgers looks sharp, leads legendary game-winning drive

Rodgers got the ball out his hands quickly and accurately, completing 23-of-33 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. The three-time MVP-winning quarterback made some jaw-dropping throws, including a 12-yard corner route to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown over a leaping defender and a 25-yard thread-of-the-needle to Davante Adams over the middle of the field on the game-winning drive.

Story continues

WR Davante Adams has big day, returns from brutal hit to help lead game-winning drive

Adams continued to show why many people regard him as the best receiver in the NFL with another big-time performance. No. 17 got open quickly and often and took full advantage of his 18 targets, catching 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. After a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit seemingly threatened his status for the rest of the game in the fourth quarter, Adams returned one play later and helped set up the game-winning field goal with two huge receptions on the final drive.

Rookie CB Eric Stokes showing he belongs

The 2021 No. 29 overall pick looked like he belonged in the starting lineup for the second week in a row. Stokes played 70 defensive snaps vs. the 49ers, allowing two receptions for 22 yards on five targets, while making five tackles. The rookie cornerback was flagged twice for pass interference, but both calls were questionable. The second pass interference call on a deep pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk was appalling.

Stokes will definitely be tested by better quarterbacks and receivers as the season goes on, but a showing like this against Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk is very encouraging.

OLB Preston Smith bouncing back

Smith has been terrific against the run this year and looks like he may be in store for a bounce-back campaign. The Packers have needed him to step up in Za’Darius Smith’s absence. So far, he’s been up to the task. The veteran pass rusher set a firm edge all game long and notched four tackles and a sack.

LB De’Vondre Campbell emerging as impact player

For the second week in a row, the unheralded free-agent signing has looked like an impact player. Campbell was all over the field Sunday night, nearly intercepting a pass, making a team-high 12 tackles and recovering a fumble. No. 59 gives the Packers much more speed at the linebacker position than they’ve had in years, and he’s making a positive impact with his coverage ability as well.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers linebacker has allowed 15 receptions for 73 yards and made six “coverage stops.” While the receptions allowed figure is tied for the sixth-highest in the NFL, the yards-allowed-per-target figure is a meager 3.5, the lowest in the NFL for linebackers with at least 70 coverage snaps.

Mason Crosby’s clutch kicking saves the day

Crosby nailed a 54-yard field goal in the first half, a 38-yarder with 2:39 left in regulation and a 51-yard game-winner as time expired. He also made all three of his extra point attempts. If not for the reliable veteran kicker, the Packers wouldn’t have won this game.

Corey Bojorquez looks like an improvement at punter

Bojorquez continued to look like a massive upgrade over J.K. Scott with skillful directional punting and substantial hangtime. On three punts, he averaged 54.7 yards with one pinned inside the 20 and a long of 63 yards.

List