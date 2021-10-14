Packers to wear home green jerseys at Soldier Field vs. Bears

Sunday’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field won’t look normal, at least aesthetically speaking.

One of the best uniform matchups in the NFL is getting a twist.

The Bears will wear their white 1936 classic uniform on Sunday against the Packers, meaning Matt LaFleur’s team will wear their traditional home green jerseys on the road at Soldier Field.

Chicago started wearing this particular throwback – featuring vertical and horizontal navy and orange stripes on a white uniform, navy pants and navy helmets with three orange stripes – during the 2019 season. The Bears will also wear the classic uniform in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

ChicagoBears.com

Matt Nagy’s team could use a change. The Packers have won 10 of the last 11 games at Soldier Field, including both of the games since Matt LaFleur was hired in Green Bay in 2019. Last season, the Packers won 35-16 in Chicago.

It’s been an interesting start to the year for uniforms in Green Bay. The Packers wore their green uniforms on the road in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville. The team also faced the San Francisco 49ers wearing throwback uniforms in Week 3.

