Packers way too early 2025 draft preview: PFF’s top 10 interior DLs

With the 2024 college football season inching closer, let’s take a brief look ahead to the Indianapolis Colts’ 2025 NFL draft with Pro Football Focus’ top draft-eligible defensive tackles.

PFF has recently gone through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at defensive tackle. For more details on each player, click here.

Mason Graham, Michigan

Deone Walker, Kentucky

Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

At least where we stand now, adding to the interior defensive line next April will be on the Packers’ radar, the degree to which that could be the case will very depending on whether or not Kenny Clark returns.

Clark is currently playing out the final year of his contract. He mentioned recently that his representatives and the Packers have been in talks about an extension and that Clark would like to finish his career in Green Bay. Now, how close the two sides are to a deal remains to be seen.

If Clark returns in 2025, the need to add to the defensive tackle position obviously decreases. However, if he’s playing elsewhere, the need rises substantially.

The main reason I think adding to the interior defensive line could be in play next offseason, even if Clark returns, is that under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, where the defenders are asked to get upfield and into the backfield as quickly as possible, rather than reading and reacting as they did under Joe Barry, is that there is a lot of effort that comes with that approach. Thus requiring a deeper rotation.

Along with Clark being in the final year of his deal, so is TJ Slaton. If he ends up elsewhere next year, the Packers will have to find a new member to be apart of that rotation. In 2025, Devonte Wyatt will also be entering the final year of his rookie deal—although the Packers could pick up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season.

Both Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden will still have two years remaining on their rookie deals entering the 2025 season. If both Clark and Slaton return next season, that is the one scenario where adding to the defensive tackle position probably doesn’t make as much sense.

In the article from PFF, they note that the upcoming interior defensive line class appears to be “loaded,” with multiple first-round selections and potentially a few top-10 picks included.

