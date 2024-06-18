Packers way too early 2025 draft preview: PFF’s top 10 TEs

Is it too early to be thinking about the Green Bay Packers’ 2025 NFL draft? Yeah, it probably is. However, it’s not too early to begin putting together prospect watch lists for the upcoming college football season, which is now only two months away.

Pro Football Focus recently went through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at tight end. For more details on each player, click here.

Colston Loveland, Michigan

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Luke Lachey, Iowa

Brant, Kuithe, Utah

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

Benjamin Yurosek, Georgia

Oscar Delp, Georgia

Jack Velling, Michigan State

Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina

Amari Niblack, Texas

Next offseason, both Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft will each still have two years left on their rookie deals. Ben Sims will still have one year remaining, according to Over the Cap.

That in itself makes tight end not all that pressing of a need to address. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see the Packers try to build the depth of this unit through the draft.

Tyler Davis, who is still rehabbing from an ACL injury, isn’t a roster lock this year – although I would guess he makes the team as a special teams contributor – and is a free agent in 2025. Henry Pearson could fill the move tight end role for the Packers, but at least in this moment, that remains to be seen. He will also be a free agent next offseason as well.

As of now, this is a position that is shaping up to be one where depth will have to be added, and even if the Packers re-sign someone or make an outside addition, they could view the draft as an opportunity to add some younger, higher upside talent to the back end of this position group.

The Packers currently have seven official picks in next year’s draft, one in each round, and are projected to receive a compensatory pick for losing Yosh Nijman in free agency, which would give them eight selections in total.

