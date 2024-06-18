Packers way too early 2025 draft preview: PFF’s top 10 QBs

It’s too early to be concerned with trying to predict what the Green Bay Packers will do in the 2025 NFL draft. However, with the college football season on the horizon, it’s not too early to begin crafting our lists of draft prospects to pay attention to.

Pro Football Focus recently went through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at quarterback. For more details on each player, click here.

Carson Beck, Georgia

Shedeuer Sanders, Colorado

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Drew Allar, Penn State

Connor Weigman, Texas A&M

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Cameron Ward, Miami

GM Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason that he wanted to get back to drafting and developing the quarterback position. So it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the Packers selected Michael Pratt in this year’s draft.

More so than feeling the need to push Sean Clifford for the backup role behind Jordan Love, Gutekunst’s decision to add to the quarterback position was about getting back to the roots of an organizational philosophy that believes in investing into the game’s most important position–an approach that has spanned decades.

However, now that the Packers have done that, the need to do so again in 2025 is likely quite low. By that time, Jordan Love will have signed his extension, while Clifford will still have two years left on his rookie deal, and Pratt will still have three.

As Matt LaFleur has pointed out previously, getting four quarterbacks the required reps during training camp is a challenge, so adding more competition to that room may be unlikely.

I suppose the Packers could look for an upgrade on the back end of the depth chart but for a position that comes with a steep learning curve and one where time is required, moving on from either Clifford or Pratt next offseason would feel premature.

Of course, I’ll add the caveat that a lot can change over the next 10 months, and Gutekunst has zigged a number of times during the draft when everyone thought he would zag. But with that said, from top to bottom, the quarterback position for the Packers seems pretty well set, even a year from now.

