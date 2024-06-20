Packers way too early 2025 draft preview: PFF’s top 10 interior OL

Although the 2025 NFL draft is still about 10 months away, the college football season is just on the horizon, with Week 1 set for the weekend of August 24th. This means that it’s not too soon to begin crafting your watch lists of draft-eligible prospects for the Green Bay Packers.

Pro Football Focus has recently done some of the heavy lifting, going through all 11 positions and picking the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose along the interior offensive line. For more details on each player, click here.

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Jonah Monheim, USC

Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

Jake Slaughter, Florida

In four of the Packers’ last five drafts, GM Brian Gutekunst has selected multiple offensive linemen, including three occasions where he drafted three in one class.

In itself, that organizational philosophy around continually adding competition to the trenches makes it more likely than not that the Packers will add to their interior offensive line room in the 2025 draft–to what degree may depend on how this season unfolds, with perhaps a big wildcard in all of this being whether the team views Jordan Morgan as a tackle or a guard.

But what we know right now is that Josh Myers and Royce Newman are both free agents next offseason, with Newman being a potential cut candidate this summer before the season even begins. If both are playing elsewhere in 2025, which is certainly possible, then from both a numbers and competition perspective, additional depth will be needed.

Incoming rookie Jacob Monk could be a replacement for Myers at center. The Packers also added Travis Glover in this year’s draft, who does have some guard experience in college, and they also think highly of undrafted rookie Donovan Jennings, who was guaranteed $110,000 at signing, according to Spotrac.

However, having said that, it’s too early to say with any certainty what roles Glover or Jennings could have, especailly a year from now, and the return of either may not carry a ton of weight when it comes to determining how the Packers address this position in the draft.

On top of all that, Sean Rhyan will be in the final year of his rookie deal at that point. He will be competing for a much larger role this summer, but whether that is parlayed into a second contract remains to be seen, and in an effort to plan ahead for the 2026 offseason, this is another reason why the Packers could invest into the interior offensive line next April.

Addressing the interior offensive line doesn’t necessarily mean just drafting a guard or center, as we’ve seen the Packers have a lot of success over the years selecting tackles that they then move inside.

The Packers currently have seven official picks in next year’s draft, one in each round, and are projected to receive a compensatory pick for losing Yosh Nijman in free agency, which would give them eight selections in total.

