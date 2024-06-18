Packers way too early 2025 draft preview: PFF’s top 10 RBs

It’s far too early to be concerned with trying to predict what the Green Bay Packers may or may not do during the 2025 NFL draft. However, it’s not too early to start compiling a list of names to watch this college football season.

Pro Football Focus recently went through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at running back. For more details on each player, click here.

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State

Jaydn Ott, California

Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Devin Neal, Kansas

Damien Martinez, Miami

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

With GM Brian Gutekunst’s history of zigging during the NFL draft when everyone expects him to zag, we oftentimes can never quite rule out the Packers taking any position, especially once Day 3 rolls around. However, what we can say right now is that running back won’t be at the top of that priority list – or anywhere near there – for the Packers in 2025.

This offseason, the Packers signed Josh Jacobs in free agency to a four-year deal that runs through the 2027 season. They would also select USC running back Marshawn Lloyd in the third round of this year’s draft.

While AJ Dillon will be a free agent once again next offseason, at this time, I would guess that it’s more likely than not that Emanuel Wilson will return at least for training camp next summer on either an exclusive rights or a restricted free agent contract–both of which are inexpensive and team-friendly.

Obviously, things can change, but it is entirely possible that the Packers have their top-three running backs for the 2025 season already on the roster.

As I mentioned, anything can happen during the latter portion of Day 3 of the draft, so perhaps Gutekunst could look to bolster the competition on the back end of the running back depth chart next April. But for at least the next few seasons, the Packers are set at both the starting and backup running back positions.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire