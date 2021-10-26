Packers want to ‘make sure the timing is right’ on David Bakhtiari’s return

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari “looks great” and is still considered day to day, but the team remains committed to making sure the timing of his return to the field is exactly right.

On Tuesday, LaFleur declined to say whether or not Bakhtiari would be activated from the PUP list before Thursday night’s showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, but he reiterated the team’s desire to ensure there’s as little risk as possible when he does return.

“Everything is up in the air with him,” LaFleur said when asked if Bakhtiari could be available against the Cardinals. “I said a long time ago, it’s day to day. But the last thing we want to do is put him at further risk. He’s coming off a really significant injury. He looks great. He worked his tail off. He put a lot of hours in. We just want to make sure the timing is right.”

Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL on Dec. 31 of last year, returned to practice last week but remains on the PUP list. The Packers have a short week and aren’t holding normal practices before flying out to Arizona, but LaFleur did say earlier this week that Bakhtiari would spend time working in live but controlled football situations.

While returning this week remains on the table, the Packers would have a few extra days and a full week of normal practices next week to get Bakhtiari prepared if they waited on his return. LaFleur’s team plays the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday.

Story continues

Bakhtiari is roughly 10 months removed from the injury. The Packers are being rightfully cautious with one of the franchise’s foundational players and avoiding the temptation to rush him back on the field before everyone – including the player, coaches, medical staff and management – are all on board. A five-time All-Pro, Bakhtiari is one of the best and highest-paid offensive tackles in football, and the Packers need him back and 100 percent for all the big games coming up later in the season and potentially into the playoffs. Returning too soon can drastically increase the probability of re-injury.

Elgton Jenkins would start again at left tackle against the Cardinals if Bakhtiari is not activated before Thursday.

In related All-Pro news, LaFleur said the team is “optimistic” about getting back cornerback Jaire Alexander at some point this season but declined to give a timeline for his return.

List