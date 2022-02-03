Packers want Marquez Valdes-Scantling back in 2022, and speedy WR wants to return

According to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, there is mutual interest in having him back as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2022. After four years with the team, Valdes-Scantling’s rookie contract expires at the end of this league year in March.

“They said they want me back,” the receiver told Packers Wire on Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling also acknowledged that there are a lot of moving parts to the situation.

For one, the Packers are nearly $50 million over the cap heading into next season. To get that number down, they will have to make tough decisions on who they can afford and can’t afford.

From the player’s standpoint, this could be one of Valdes-Scantling’s few chances to sign a lucrative, life-changing contract. His price tag rose dramatically following the 2020 season when he led the NFL with an average of 20.9 yards per catch.

Now opposing teams must respect him as a viable deep threat capable of taking the top off the defense at any given time. Valdes-Scantling clocked in at 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash before the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Since then, he has put that speed to use in 59 games, including 39 starts, with 123 receptions, 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling has certainly benefitted from catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, who is the biggest constituent to the team’s offseason plans. Since entering the league, Valdes-Scantling has worked hard to build strong chemistry with Rodgers. Their relationship has blossomed, and he helped his quarterback to an NFL MVP award in 2020 and another likely on the way in 2021.

However, if Rodgers walks away from the game or plans to go to another team, Valdes-Scantling stills want to play in Green Bay.

“That really doesn’t factor into it,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Obviously, I would love to continue to play with Aaron Rodgers – he is the best quarterback in the history of football. But if I don’t play with him, there’s going to be a new quarterback no matter where I go.”

Less than a month removed from what could have been his final game as a Packer, Valdes-Scantling isn’t quite sure what his market will be or what his future holds. However, he is confident it will work itself out.

“I’m just going to let my agent do his job and let God take care of the rest,” Valdes-Scantling said.

