Packers waive veteran WR before matchup with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been tested by some really talented wide receivers in recent weeks, as they’ve faced Stefon Diggs, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel in the last three games alone.

Heading into a Week 16 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, they’ll be tasked with slowing down rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as well a veteran Allen Lazard.

One wideout that they won’t be seeing this weekend is Sammy Watkins, as Green Bay waived the wideout on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Watkins had appeared in nine games this season, recording 13 receptions for 206 yards.

The trio of Watson, Lazard and Doubs will likely still be a test for Miami’s secondary that’s been hampered by injuries this season.

List

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 15 vs. Bills

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire