The Packers waived cornerback Tony Brown on Saturday, the team announced.

Brown, 24, played nine games for the Packers this season. He made nine tackles, two special teams tackles and blocked an extra point.

Brown played 47 defensive plays and 136 on special teams this season.

He played 11 games, with three starts, in 2018, making 34 tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.