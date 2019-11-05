Packers waive Tim Williams, activate Ibraheim Campbell from PUP

The Packers activated safety Ibraheim Campbell off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the team announced.

Campbell has not played since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament against the Cardinals on Dec. 2.

He played 112 defensive snaps and 64 on special teams in three games with the Packers in 2018. Campbell also has played for the Browns, Texans, Cowboys and Jets since Cleveland drafted him in the fourth round in 2015.

The Packers waived linebacker Tim Williams in a corresponding move.

Williams played only two special teams snaps after the Packers claimed him off waivers Oct. 3.