Packers waive K Jack Podlesny

The three-way kicking competition in Green Bay is down to two.

The Packers announced they waived kicker Jack Podlesny on Wednesday, leaving Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph to compete for the job.

Carlson is the incumbent, with the Packers having drafted him in the sixth-round in 2023. But he missed six field goals and five extra points as a rookie. Joseph missed six field goals and two extra points for the Vikings last season, his fifth in the NFL.

Podlesny has the least experience of the three kickers.

He is a first-year player out of the University of Georgia, originally signing as an undrafted rookie with the Vikings in 2023. Minnesota cut him out of training camp, and he signed with the Packers in January.

He has never kicked in a regular-season game.

Podlesny, a former walk-on at Georgia, made 82.4 percent of his field goals in college.