The Packers have waived linebacker James Crawford on Monday, the team announced.

They needed the roster spot after trading for B.J. Goodson.

Crawford signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018.

He played all 16 games last season, leading the team with 13 tackles on special teams.

Crawford played one snap on defense and 333 on special teams.