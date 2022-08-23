Packers waive injured safety Vernon Scott

In getting the roster to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Green Bay Packers waived safety Vernon Scott, who exited last Friday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury.

As of Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the severity of Scott’s injury was still being determined.

The move means Scott, a 2020 seventh-round pick, will go on waivers. If unclaimed, he’ll revert to the Packers injured reserve list. From there, the Packers can either pay him on injured reserve for the full season or reach an injury settlement so the team sides can part ways. In most of these scenarios, an injury settlement is reached and the player gets a chance to play elsewhere.

Given the depth at safety, the release was somewhat surprising.

As recently as this past week, Scott was running with the first-team defense at safety, a position lacking numbers. Throughout the summer, he has been competing with Shawn Davis for the No. 3 safety role. Innis Gaines and Tariq Carpenter just returned from injuries, so both now have a better chance to make the team. Elsewhere at safety, Micah Abernathy has been a late riser who is making a legit run at a roster spot. Dallin Leavitt (shoulder) is dealing with a potentially serious injury but could make the initial 53-man roster before going on injured reserve.

The Packers also traded offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jaguars and placed running back Kylin Hill on the reserve/PUP list, officially getting the roster to 80 players.

On Sunday, the Packers released linebacker Chauncey Manac and offensive lineman Ty Clary.

