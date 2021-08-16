The Packers waive a former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
In order to trim their training camp roster to 85, the Green Bay Packers have waived former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

The team had added the Wisconsin product as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dietzen’s path to the NFL will now have to continue somewhere other than Green Bay, that is unless the Packers sign him back to their practice squad when the season kicks off.

Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen is now the only former Badger playing up north in Green Bay.

