Packers waive FB John Lovett with failed physical designation

The Packers have waived FB John Lovett (failed physical). He tore his ACL in November after being claimed off of waivers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2021

Fullback John Lovett won’t get a second season with the Green Bay Packers.

The team waived Lovett with a failed physical designation on Friday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Lovett played in eight games for the Packers, mostly on special teams, before tearing his ACL during practice and going on injured reserve on Nov. 13. He rushed three times for six yards and made four tackles on special teams.

The Packers originally claimed Lovett off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 5. While he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, he was elevated to the gameday roster in Weeks 1-2 before being signed to the active roster on Sept. 26.

The Packers liked Lovett’s versatility on offense and ability to handle multiple roles on special teams.

Lovett was a highly decorated quarterback for Princeton during college. He spent his entire rookie season in 2019 with the Chiefs.

