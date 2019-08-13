Packers waive Derrick Jones with failed physical

The Packers waived cornerback Derrick Jones with a failed physical designation, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The team claimed Jones off waivers from the Jets on Sunday.

The Jets made him a sixth-round choice in 2017. He has played four NFL games, including three last season, and has made three career tackles.

Jones played both cornerback and receiver at Ole Miss.

The Packers had hoped to add depth to their secondary. Instead, they will continue looking.