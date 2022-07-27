The Packers waived linebacker Caliph Brice, the team announced Wednesday.

Brice spent the offseason with Green Bay after being signed as an undrafted free agent on May 6.

Brice played three seasons at Florida Atlantic, seeing action on 950 career snaps. Most came in the past two seasons as he played 471 snaps in 2020 and 348 in 2021.

He faced an uphill battle to make the team’s roster but now will have a chance to go elsewhere as the Packers continue to churn the bottom of their roster.

They signed center Ty Clary, receiver Osirus Mitchell and cornerback Donte Vaughn on Tuesday and cut defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, safety Tre Sterling and cornerback Raleigh Texada.

Packers waive Caliph Brice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk