Packers waive Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

The Packers made it clear that they were going to make a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers fumbled another in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

But Green Bay also decided to let him go entirely.

The Packers announced they’ve waived Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday.

Rodgers was a third-round pick in 2021, with Green Bay trading up to draft him. He was a very limited contributor on offense, recording just eight catches for 95 yards in 26 games. In 2022, he’d played only 98 offensive snaps. As a returner, Rodgers averaged 20.3 yards per kick return and 7.0 yards per punt return. But his fumbles were a clear liability.

Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers at punt returner in Sunday’s victory.

A seventh-round pick in 2021, Hill appeared in the last two games. He took a carry for 7 yards in his one offensive snap in the Week Nine loss. He was on the field for eight special teams snaps combined.

The Packers host the Titans on Thursday night this week.

