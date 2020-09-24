Packers waiting to make decision on Davante Adams’ status vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but a decision on his status for Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints isn’t likely until late in the week.

Adams said he’s not ready yet and will need the entire week before he knows if he can play in Week 3.

“It’ll probably be a decision that’s made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot,” Adams said, via Mike Spofford of Packers.com. “Obviously I don’t think we’re there just yet, but we’re making great strides on the way there.”

The Packers held Adams out of practice on Wednesday. He initially suffered the injury during the second half of the Packers’ 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

Although he’s making the progress, the Packers may not wait to rush their three-time Pro Bowl receiver back, especially this early in the season. Some hamstring injuries can linger if they aren’t allowed to fully heal, and the Packers need Adams healthy down the stretch more than they need him available on Sunday night.

Adams, who has 17 catches for 192 yards and two scores to start 2020, is fine waiting. He might not even need to practice this week to play on Sunday.

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see.”

