Packers wait on activating WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve

The return of wide receiver Allen Lazard will have to wait one more week.

The Green Bay Packers decided against bringing back Lazard from injured reserve before Sunday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, choosing instead to give him more time to heal before putting him back on the field in a game setting.

The team did activate linebacker Christian Kirksey, who went on injured reserve on the same day and was designated to return on the same day as Lazard.

The Packers held Lazard out of practice on Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur indicated Lazard would have been questionable and a game-time decision had the Packers activated him on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Lazard is still dealing with some soreness after needing surgery to correct a core muscle injury. As Rapoport indicated, the Packers are indeed taking the cautious route with the offense’s No. 2 receiver.

Lazard caught 13 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns during the Packers’ first three games. He was injured in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

Without an activation on Saturday, Lazard will miss his sixth straight game on Sunday.

The Packers could be shorthanded at receiver against the Jaguars. Lazard won’t play, and both Equanimeous St. Brown and Darrius Shepherd are questionable with injuries. The team elevated Juwaan Winfree from the practice squad for depth.

