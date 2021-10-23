Packers vs. Washington preview: Who has the advantage in Week 7?

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the struggling Washington Football Team to Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. The defending NFC East champions are 2-4 to start the 2021 season and are desperate to get back in the win column.

Can the Packers send Washington home with a fourth loss in five games?

Football is a complicated game, but finding the reasons for winning individual matchups between teams is often a straightforward exercise. What wins games? Excellent quarterback play, winning the line of scrimmage, taking care of the football and taking it away, controlling the important situations and overcoming or taking advantage of the injury situation.

In our weekly preview series, Zach Kruse from Packers Wire and Bryan Manning of Washington Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Quarterback play

Washington Wire: Taylor Heinicke has had two bad games in a row. His performance two weeks ago with the Saints was his worst of the season. While he was somewhat better last week, he was trying too hard to “play safe.” Ron Rivera has mentioned wanting Heinicke to be more of a game manager. While every quarterback is a game manager to a degree, the play-it-safe mindset of checking down or throwing out of bounds isn’t Heinicke’s style. With Green Bay missing Jaire Alexander, Heinicke will test the Packers’ secondary. That may not be a wise strategy because he is known to force the ball in coverage, despite less-than-stellar arm strength. The Packers have the clear and obvious advantage here.

Packers Wire: The deep ball isn’t hitting consistently, but Aaron Rodgers has played at a high level over the last five games. Since Week 1, Rodgers is completing 69 percent of his passes and averaging 8.3 yards per attempt with 12 touchdown passes, one interception and a passer rating of 116.6. Hard to complain with those numbers. He’s playing decisively from clean pockets and effectively distributing the ball to playmakers despite some mixing and matching up front along the offensive line. Rodgers might not be playing at 2020 MVP levels, but he’s been great against a few very good defensive fronts over the Packers’ win streak. The edge at quarterback is clearly with Rodgers and the Packers, especially considering how careless Taylor Heinicke has been with the football at times to start this season.

Advantage: Packers

Line of scrimmage

Washington Wire: Washington needs a strong performance from its defensive line. It’s the strength of the team. Chase Young has been playing better lately; Montez Sweat has been quiet. The two have yet to make multiple plays in the same game. Green Bay’s offensive line has dealt with injuries but has been playing better. There’s no reason why Washington shouldn’t win this matchup. Washington’s offensive line will be without right tackle Sam Cosmi and right guard Brandon Scherff. Cosmi is an impressive rookie, while Scherff is an All-Pro. Last week, their replacements, Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer, were outstanding. I still like Washington’s offensive line with the two backups, although it is a downgrade. I am comfortable with Washington’s pass protection against the Packers; I worry about the ability to open holes in the running game. While I tend to like Washington here, I think these battles will be extremely close.

Packers Wire: The Packers will start Lucas Patrick at center in place of rookie Josh Myers, who is out with a knee injury. The offensive line has survived never-ending injuries, and David Bakhtiari will return at some point in the next three weeks. Despite the injuries, the Packers are fifth in pass-block win rate and ninth in run-block win rate. The defensive line and edge rushers have played much better over the last few weeks, both against the run and rushing the passer. Kenny Clark is a dominant interior player, and Rashan Gary is becoming more and more disruptive. The Packers are trending in the right direction, but Washington must find an advantage here. No defensive line is more talented, but the only way Washington threatens an upset at Lambeau Field is with a dominant performance from the front four. Washington’s offensive line must somehow survive absences from both starters on the right side. This game will be heavily dependent on the performance at the line of scrimmage.

Advantage: Washington

Turnovers

Washington Wire: A massive advantage for the Packers here. One, they have Rodgers. Two, Washington has Heinicke, who has proven he can play but has issues with turnovers. Running back Antonio Gibson has lost two fumbles this year. Washington actually won the turnover battle last week against the Chiefs and still lost. At halftime, the WFT led based on three first-half Kansas City turnovers but only converted those into seven points. If Washington plans on pulling off the upset, it cannot turn the ball over even one time.

Packers Wire: Since Week 1, the Packers are plus-seven in turnover differential, with just two giveaways and nine takeaways. This team prides itself on taking care of the ball on offense and taking it away on defense. In 2021, the Packers are 5-0 when winning the turnover battle. Aaron Rodgers almost never gives the ball away, and the Packers defense has at least one takeaway in five straight games. Washington must play a clean game to have a chance. Ron Rivera’s team has seven giveaways over the last four games.

Advantage: Packers

Situational

Washington Wire: While Green Bay isn’t great on third downs, Washington is terrible. The defense is the worst in the NFL on third down. Washington’s third-down defense would be even worse if not for a few kneel-downs at the end of games. Washington hasn’t really shown any reason to believe this is improving either. Offensively, the issues are play calls on first and second down. Washington is getting behind by not gaining enough positive yardage on early downs, leaving Heinicke to battle 3rd and long more often than you’d like.

Packers Wire: The Packers are middle of the pack on offense on third down and in the red zone, and one of the worst on defense in both situations. A few keys for Sunday: Avoiding third-and-longs against Washington’s pass-rush, and finding some way to get a stop in the red zone. It’s tough to be confident in this team situationally until they prove more capable on the field. Washington is having similar issues, especially on third down. In fact, Washington might be the worst third-down team in football (27th on offense, 32nd on defense). Can the visitors find an advantage in the red zone?

Advantage: Push

Injury situation

Washington Wire: Both teams enter this game without critical starters. For Washington, it will be without the right side of its offensive line in Cosmi and Scherff. Wide receiver Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel also remain out. No. 1 tight end Logan Thomas is on IR, while Washington has some depth issues at corner, with two backups now on IR. Starting CB William Jackson III is questionable, as is Gibson. I would expect Gibson to play on Sunday, but how healthy is he? No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin was a full participant Friday, which is great news for Washington.

Packers Wire: The Packers won’t have All-Pros Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander, and left tackle David Bakhtiari and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling aren’t expected to play. Starting center Josh Myers has already been ruled out, and linebacker Preston Smith, cornerback Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage are questionable. This is a beat-up football team missing key players.

Advantage: Washington

Verdict: Packers

This game looks like so many previous games for the Packers. Can Washington use a potential advantage at the line of scrimmage and in the injury department to beat Matt LaFleur’s team? The 49ers, Steelers, Bengals and Bears couldn’t. The Packers have survived at the line of scrimmage week after week despite missing key players. If they can do it again on Sunday, they’ll improve to 6-1. Even if the Packers aren’t perfect up front, it’s still difficult to see Washington getting the quarterback play necessary to win a game against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field. For the sixth time in seven weeks, we’re saying advantage Packers.

