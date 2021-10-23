Packers vs. Washington: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers will be sporting a new look on Sunday when they take the field against the Washington Football Team. The Packers will be wearing jerseys similar to what the team wore in the early 1950s in their latest installment of throwback uniforms. Hopefully, it helps Green Bay look good as they try to extend a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Washington is desperately trying to get back into the win column if they have any chance of staying in the hunt for the NFC East.

The Football Team will be carrying a 2-4 record when they travel to Lambeau Field for Week 7. Their only wins were against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. New York and Atlanta have a combined record of 3-8.

Washington did not fare well in last week’s matchup against a struggling Kansas City Chiefs team. The Chiefs tallied almost 500 yards of total offense compared to just 276 by the Football Team. Meanwhile, the expectation was for Washington’s defense to carry them through the 2021 season, but they are currently ranked 31st in total defense and 32nd in points allowed.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense should be aiming for a big week that ends with putting a lot of points on the board. On the other hand, Green Bay’s fourth-ranked defense (by yards allowed) will do everything they can to rattle quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will be without two starting offensive linemen.

The Packers should win comfortably if they play well, but there will be a few intriguing matchups to keep tabs on throughout the game. Let’s take a closer look.

Packers C Lucas Patrick vs. Washington DL Jonathan Allen

With rookie Josh Myers ruled out for Sunday’s game, Green Bay will likely ask Patrick to start at center. When Myers exited last week’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury, Patrick stepped in and did a seamless job filling in. He has had all week to prepare for Washington’s strong interior, but Allen will be a tough matchup for the veteran. Allen is the Football Team’s top-ranked defender, according to Pro Football Focus, with three sacks, 25 pressures and 14 stops. Patrick will have his hands full in run blocking and pass protection when matched up with Allen.

Packers CB Eric Stokes vs. Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Expect Stokes to do a lot of shadowing against Washington’s top wide receiver. McLaurin has already caught 33 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns this year. Stokes has fared pretty well with Jaire Alexander out of the lineup, but Sunday will be another great test. McLaurin is a good route runner who receives a high volume of targets. This matchup for Stokes compares favorably to his Week 5 battle with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase got the better of Stokes, hauling in four catches on seven targets for 82 yards. Hopefully, Stokes learned from this experience and will do a better job against a true number one wide receiver.

Packers RT Billy Turner vs. Washington DE Chase Young

Aaron Rodgers continues to offer high praise for the steady play of his starting right tackle. Turner is rarely talked about, but he has been a rock for Green Bay’s offensive line all season long. Rodgers believes Turner should be in the conversation for his first Pro Bowl, and another strong performance against a talented pass rusher may insert him into the conversation. Young has just one sack in 2021, but he has done a solid job of affecting the quarterback with 20 pressures. Last week, Turner allowed three pressures against a premier Bears pass rush, but he should aim to have a better week against Young.

