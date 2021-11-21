Packers vs. Vikings: Week 11 inactives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Vikings have a crucial divisional matchup with the Packers this week.
At 4-5, Minnesota can get back to .500 and gain ground in an all-important 2021 playoff race.
However, Green Bay is favored for a reason. With Aaron Rodgers behind center, the Packers have a lethal offense. At 8-2, Green Bay has the division and a playoff berth all but wrapped up.
The Vikings will have to try and pull off the upset without the help of a few depth players. Here are the inactive lists for both teams:
Vikings' inactives:
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
QB Kellen Mond
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
CB Harrison Hand
LB Chazz Surratt
G Wyatt Davis
Packers' inactives:
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
WR Allen Lazard
RB Aaron Jones
S Vernon Scott
LB Rashan Gary
T David Bakhtiari
WR Malik Taylor
DL Jack Heflin
1
1