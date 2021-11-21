Packers vs. Vikings: Week 11 inactives

Breaking News:

The Vikings have a crucial divisional matchup with the Packers this week.

At 4-5, Minnesota can get back to .500 and gain ground in an all-important 2021 playoff race.

However, Green Bay is favored for a reason. With Aaron Rodgers behind center, the Packers have a lethal offense. At 8-2, Green Bay has the division and a playoff berth all but wrapped up.

The Vikings will have to try and pull off the upset without the help of a few depth players. Here are the inactive lists for both teams:

Vikings' inactives:

  • QB Kellen Mond

  • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

  • CB Harrison Hand

  • LB Chazz Surratt

  • G Wyatt Davis

Packers' inactives:

  • WR Allen Lazard

  • RB Aaron Jones

  • S Vernon Scott

  • LB Rashan Gary

  • T David Bakhtiari

  • WR Malik Taylor

  • DL Jack Heflin

